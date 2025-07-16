The Flood Insurance Market, Explained

Nearly every county in the U.S. experiences flooding, yet few homeowners have flood insurance policies. The Insurance Information Institution's Mark Friedlander explains the market.

And, fires in the Grand Canyon have scorched more than 60,000 acres along the North Rim, and dozens of National Park Service facilities burned to the ground. Michel Marizco at KJZZ in Phoenix explains the impact.

Then, Sayfollah Musallet, a U.S. citizen from Tampa, Florida, was beaten to death by Israeli settlers while he was visiting family in the West Bank. His father, Kamel Musallet, joins us.