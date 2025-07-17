Public Radio Cuts Could Decimate Stations in Appalachia

The Senate voted to claw back $1.1 billion that Congress allocated for public broadcasting. That is expected to decimate particularly rural public radio stations. We hear from Scott Smith, general manager for Allegheny Mountain Radio.

Then, reporter and author Zeke Faux talks about how Republicans in Congress and the White House want to regulate cryptocurrency, in particular, a form called stablecoin, as the cryptocurrency industry becomes a force in big money donations.

And, as pressure builds on President Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein files, Trump is now lashing out at his own supporters who have criticized his handling of the affair. Jared Holt, senior research analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, joins us.