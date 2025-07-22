Is the Cancelation of Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' the End of Late-Night TV?

CBS is canceling "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Parent company Paramount is in the middle of a multibillion-dollar merger with the studio Skydance. The deal needs approval from the Trump administration, and Colbert has been a harsh critic of the president. CNN's Brian Stelter joins us why CBS canceled the show.

Then, historian Julian Zelizer says there was a time when voter unrest could move Congress. He recalls the Medicare Catastrophic Coverage Act of the 1980s, which passed with bipartisan support. But when voters revolted, Congress repealed the law.

And, President Trump has signaled frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he pushes for a regional cease-fire. Michael Koplow, chief policy officer at the Israel Policy Forum, tells us more.