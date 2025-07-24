Why Ukrainians are Protesting Zelenskyy

President Vlodomyr Zelenskky appears to have backtracked on an anti-corruption law he approved earlier this week after protesters accused him of stripping anti-corruption agencies of their independence. The Washington Post's Siobhan O'Grady tells us more.

Then, Columbia University has reached a deal with the Trump administration. In return for a $200 million payment and other changes Columbia agreed to make, the government will restore $400 million in research funding it canceled in March. The Chronicle of Higher Education's Francie Diep joins us to explain what the deal means for colleges and universities across the country.

And, music therapy can benefit patients with stress, anxiety and Alzheimer's disease. Nicole Altimier, a music therapist with Cincinnati Children's Hospital, joins us to discuss how music therapy works.