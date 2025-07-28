European Union Bows to Trump in New Trade Deal

President Trump announced a new trade deal with the European Union that places a 15% tariff on most exports to the U.S. Bloomberg's Lionel Laurent explains why the EU backed down from a looming trade war.

And, humanitarian organizations warn of an impending famine in Gaza if the situation on the ground continues, with little aid allowed into the region by Israel. Alex de Waal, executive director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University, breaks down what it would take for a famine to be declared.

Then, President Trump has received a significant amount of support from Evangelical Christians. But not all Christians are on board with Trump's policies. Pastor Derwin Gray of the Transformation Church describes how he's working to lead his church through political division.