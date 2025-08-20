Republicans in Ohio and Missouri Push to Repeal Voter-Approved Abortion Protections

After the Supreme Court struck down federal abortion rights in 2022, voters in Ohio and Missouri approved state abortion protections. Now, conservatives in the states are working to roll those rights back. Reporters Karen Kasler and Jason Rosenbaum break down those efforts.

And, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has promised "a massive testing and research effort" to determine what he calls environmental causes of autism. But now, the government is ending funding for some of those studies. ProPublica’s Sharon Lerner shares more.

Then, the American Academy of Pediatrics released a set of vaccine recommendations that strays from the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. AAP president Dr. Susan Kressly explains why.