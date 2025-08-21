What's Wrong with the Democratic Party?
New data shows the Democratic Party is hemorrhaging voters. New York Times national political correspondent Shane Goldmacher broke the story and joins us to explain what the numbers mean as Democrats try to find their way out of the political wilderness.
And, with voter enrollment numbers down, Democrats are working on new strategies to win elections again. Democratic strategists Rebecca Kirszner Katz and Jamal Simmons explain what they think the party needs to do to connect with voters.