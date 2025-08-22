How Sleep, Exercise and a Daily Routine Can Improve Your Mental and Physical Health

Research shows that developing a daily routine can positively impact mental health by creating a structure that helps reduce stress and anxiety. Mental health counselor Samantha Zhu explains how to create and stick to a routine.

And, exercise improves not only physical health, but mental health too. It can be hard to start a fitness regimen, but fitness instructor Aubre Winters shares some tips for working regular exercise into your life.

Then, according to the American Psychiatric Association, more than 30% of Americans say their sleep quality is poor, or they aren’t getting enough sleep each night. Psychologist Shelby Harris details how to create morning and bedtime routines that can help you get more restful sleep.