How Trump is Using the DOJ as His Personal Law Firm

President Trump is using the full force of the presidency to go after critics and people he believes are criminals. Law professor Kim Wehle talks about the implications of Trump's push to use the attorney general as his own personal lawyer.

Then, Trump has suggested that Chicago could be the next U.S. city where he deploys National Guard troops after doing so in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. The Chicago Sun-Times' Tina Sfondeles gives more context.

And, an undocumented teen is trying to get an education at a Bronx school for immigrants as the Trump administration amps up ICE actions. Chalkbeat reporter Michael Elsen-Rooney tells us more.