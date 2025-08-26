Tracking the Influence of the Make America Healthy Again Movement

One year ago, during the 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched the Make America Healthy Again movement. Now as the head of Health and Human Services, Kennedy is trying to push through changes to policies around vaccines and food safety, and end the chronic disease epidemic. STAT reporter Isabella Cueto explains how much progress the movement has made.

And, when 19-year-old Viraj Dhanda starts his first year at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he’ll be the first student with non-speaking autism. Viraj Dhanda and his father, Sumit Dhanda, join us to detail his journey to MIT.

Then, hundreds of thousands of Chinese students are studying in the U.S., but only 1,200 U.S. students are studying in China. Linguistics professor and author David Moser explains why.