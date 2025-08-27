Steep Tariffs on Goods from India Take Effect

The U.S. imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India on Wednesday, threatening to raise tensions with a major trading partner and destabilize global markets. NPR's Diaa Hadid explains.

And, EarthQuaker Devices, based in Akron, Ohio, makes guitar pedals for musicians who want to create distortion effects in both live and recorded performances. But the ever-changing tariff policies are making it difficult to manufacture the company's products and plan for the future. Ideastream Public Media's J. Nungesser reports.

Then, five years after the pandemic changed the way we work, people are facing less pressure to be at work for eight hours a day. Wall Street Journal columnist Callum Borchers explains what that means for ourselves and how others perceive us.