Why Proposed Cuts to Rent Aid are Stalling Affordable Housing Development

President Trump has proposed scaling back federal funding for low-income renters as part of his budget for the next fiscal year that starts in October. Developers are already responding by scaling back projects that rent to people who depend on that aid to pay their rent. Denice Wint of EAH Housing, a low-income housing developer, explains more.

And, Gov. Kim Reynolds explains why she went around the legislature to overhaul the state's child care system.

Then, rising costs, tariffs and funding cuts to public education are heightening the debate over who should be paying for school supplies — parents or teachers? Chabeli Carrazana, an economy and child care reporter for The 19th, joins us.