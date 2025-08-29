Looking Back on Hurricane Katrina, 20 Years Later

After Hurricane Katrina, state officials in Louisiana accelerated their takeover of New Orleans’ lowest-performing schools. WWNO's Aubri Juhasz discusses the state of New Orleans' schools 20 years after Katrina.

Then, 20 years ago, actor Wendell Pierce managed to evacuate his parents from the Ponchartrain Park neighborhood in the hours before Hurricane Katrina made landfall. Pierce joins us.

And, the animal welfare crisis that followed Hurricane Katrina spurred the nation to change the way it thinks about pets during natural disasters. NPR's Nate Rott reports.