As Israel Intensifies Gaza Offensive, Ceasefire and Hostage Deals at Impasse

Some 60,000 Israeli reservists began mobilizing on Tuesday as Israel intensifies its offensive in Gaza City. Former Middle East hostage negotiator Gershon Baskin explains whether peace is even an option anymore.

And, Congress must pass a spending bill by the end of the month to avoid a government shutdown. The Washington Post's Kadia Goba talks about where negotiations stand as lawmakers return from their summer recess.

Then, actor Graham Greene rose to stardom alongside Kevin Costner in the 1990 movie “Dances with Wolves.” Greene died on Monday at age 73, and Levi Rickert, editor and publisher of Native News Online, joins us to remember Greene’s legacy.