China Holds a Massive Military Parade. What message does it send to the U.S.?

China held a massive military parade on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un joined Chinese leader Xi Jinping to watch. NPR's Anthony Kuhn in Seoul and NPR's Charles Maynes in Moscow join us.

Then, health policy reporter Julie Rovner talks about a push to get Congress to preserve enhanced subsidies that help people buy cheaper health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Those subsidies are set to expire at the end of the year.

And, the use of Botox is growing, and not just among the wealthy. The Washington Post's Rachelle Bergstein talks about the trend.