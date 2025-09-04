Epstein Survivor on Why She Doesn't Support Releasing Names of His Associates

Liz Stein, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking, joins us to talk about why she wants the Department of Justice to continue investigating the case, but doesn't support publicly releasing a list of Epstein's associates.

Then, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced intense scrutiny from Democrats and some Republicans over his views on vaccines during a Senate hearing on Thursday. Julie Rovner of KFF Health News breaks down what was said.

And, as Kennedy moves to change guidance around the COVID-19 vaccine, some states are going around the CDC and making it available to almost everyone who wants it. Dr. Nahid Bhadelia of the Boston University Center on Emerging Infectious Diseases explains the latest in vaccine turmoil.