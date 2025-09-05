The Superfans Who Made 'Jaws' a Cult Classic

Embark on a journey to Martha’s Vineyard, the real-life “Amity Island,” for the 50th anniversary celebration of the blockbuster film “Jaws.”

Through conversations with longtime fans, collectors, and cast members, we discover how Steven Spielberg’s monster movie became a cultural phenomenon that continues to inspire devotion and nostalgia across generations.

In the first episode of a three-part series, we explore why “Jaws” still sinks its teeth into audiences half a century later.