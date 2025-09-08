After Immigration Raid in Georgia, Koreans Question U.S. Alliance

Seoul-based journalist Raphael Rashid talks about the explosive reaction in South Korea to the arrest last week of more than 300 South Korean immigrants working to build a battery factory in Georgia.

Then, the Trump administration could start as soon as this week enforcing a ban on children without legal status in Head Start, which provides free early child care services. The 19th's Chabeli Carrazana joins us.

And, in New York state, students are adjusting to a new cellphone ban in schools. Chalkbeat's Amy Zimmer joins us to discuss how schools are implementing the ban.