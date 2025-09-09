Israeli Bombs Target Hamas in Qatar

Israel struck a building in Doha on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says housed Hamas leadership. The attack comes as Qatar was trying to help negotiate a peace deal between Israel and Hamas. Reuters’ Andrew Mills, who was just blocks away when the attack happened, explains more from Doha.

And, new data about student test scores shows major declines in reading and math, with fewer students being college-ready by high school graduation. Erica Meltzer from Chalkbeat breaks down the data.

Then, the book “Science Under Siege” details politically and ideologically motivated attacks on science and how the scientific community can fight back. Co-authors Michael Mann and Peter Hotez join us.