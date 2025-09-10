Russian Drones Shot Down After Entering Polish Airspace

NATO and Poland scrambled fighter jets on Wednesday to shoot down several Russian drones that entered Polish airspace. The Polish military called the incursion an act of aggression. NPR's Joanna Kakissis joins us from Kyiv.

Then, Israel is facing criticism after it attacked Hamas leadership in Qatar. The airstrikes put ongoing hostage and ceasefire negotiations at risk. CNN's Jeremy Diamond joins us.

And, Middle East expert Simon Henderson talks about Qatar's role in trying to end the war in Gaza.