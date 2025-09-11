What the Killing of Charlie Kirk Says About America

Arizona was central to conservative influencer and strategist Charlie Kirk's political vision. Soon after Kirk was killed on Wednesday, Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd stopped by a church that had been an important base for Kirk's activism.

He spoke with supporter Scott Lovett. And, we look at how Kirk gained a massive following. Brigham Tomco, a staff writer at Desert News who covers Utah politics and the conservative movement, joins us.

Then, NPR's Ron Elving and historian Jon Meacham talk about the moment we find ourselves in, 24 years after the 9/11 terror attacks, and as we try to make sense of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.