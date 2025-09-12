How New Mexico is Making Child Care Free

New Mexico Early Childhood Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky talks about the state's plans to offer free child care for all starting in November.

And, most people know Shari Lewis as a children's entertainer, ventriloquist and puppeteer. But Lisa D'Apolito's new documentary "Shari & Lambchop" portrays a driven, powerful, ever-adapting and profoundly talented performer who paved the way for women and created a new genre of children's programming. D'Apolito talks about the documentary.