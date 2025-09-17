Expert Warns U.S. Strikes on Alleged Drug Boats Cross a 'Dangerous Line'

President Trump has directed strikes on three boats this month that he claims were transporting drugs. Retired Navy Capt. Jon Duffy explains why he thinks the attacks cross a “dangerous line” and discard “the rule of law.”

And, Trump says the U.S. and China have reached a potential deal to allow TikTok to keep operating in the U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, one of the authors of the bill to ban or force the sale of the popular social media platform, shares more about the deal.

Then, a recent case of a surrogacy gone wrong highlights the lack of regulation around women carrying a pregnancy for someone else. Emi Nietfeld covers fertility technology for Wired and joins us.