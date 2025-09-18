Free Speech Advocate Blames Kimmel Suspension on FCC 'Extortion Racket’

ABC announced Wednesday that "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" would be taken off the air indefinitely amid pressure from the FCC over comments Kimmel made earlier this week about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The Hollywood Reporter’s Alex Weprin joins us.

And, Bob Corn-Revere, chief counsel at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, explains his concerns after Kimmel’s suspension and what it means for First Amendment rights.

Then, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) talks about politically motivated violence and threats to free speech, including death threats against him and his family.