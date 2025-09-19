© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Here & Now

Allred, Talarico and the Future of Democrats in Texas

Published September 19, 2025 at 2:22 PM CDT

Texas state Rep. James Talarico announced earlier this month his run for a Senate seat held by Republican Senator John Cornyn. Talarico joins us to discuss his campaign and what the larger Democratic Party needs to do to regain power.

And, one of Talarico’s Democratic challengers is former congressman, civil rights attorney and former NFL linebacker Colin Allred. Allred shares more about why he’s running and what he sees for the future of his party.

Tags
Here & Now Here & Now