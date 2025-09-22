How Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Service Galvanized the Christian Nationalism Movement

During an hours-long memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, eulogists described him as a martyr and wove religion and politics together. Mike Cosper of Christianity Today explains what that means for Kirk’s brand of Christian nationalism.

And, we speak with former Washington Post opinion columnist Karen Attiah, who lost her job for comments she made after Kirk's death. She joins us to share more about her termination.

Then, for the first time in 98 years, an organized swim has taken place in the Chicago River, with the race raising money for ALS research. Here & Now's Chris Bentley reports.