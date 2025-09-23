Trump Says Tylenol Causes Autism. But What Does Science Say?

President Trump told pregnant women not to take Tylenol for pain to avoid having children with autism. Obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Nisha Verma clarifies the science behind that claim.

And, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will be back on the air Tuesday after ABC pulled the show in response to a Federal Communications Commission threat. Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter breaks down the media drama.

Then, Trump publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute former FBI director James Comey, California Sen. Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Historian Tim Naftali compares Trump's enemies list to former President Richard Nixon’s during Watergate.