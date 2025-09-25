Is Now a Good Time to Buy a House?

The median price of a house sold in the United States in the second quarter of the year was down slightly for the first time in years. But is now a good time to buy? Orphe Divounguy, economist at Zillow, explains the shifting market.

And, in West Virginia, more than 80% of electricity comes from coal power. That's one reason customers have seen their utility bills continue to rise. WVPB reporter Curtis Tate shares more.

Then, President Trump has imposed a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, sharply increasing costs for employers sponsoring skilled foreign workers. MSNBC's Ali Velshi details what this overhaul means for industries that rely on foreign workers.