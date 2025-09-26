What AI Means for Your Money, Music and Love Life

If an artificial intelligence bubble is about to burst, could it also pop your 401(k)? Some big voices in AI — including Sam Altman, who co-founded the company that created ChatGPT — suggest AI stock may be overpriced. These AI companies make up a big proportion of many retirement funds. We discuss how to think about managing your money in this moment with investment educator Amanda Holden.

Then, AI platforms allow users to create the perfect romantic partner, customizing everything from looks to personality. Dr. Marisa Cohen explains why some are abandoning human dating and turning to chatbots instead.

And, earlier this summer, a new band called The Velvet Sundown released two albums back-to-back. But something was unusual about it. The band's entire music catalogue is artificial intelligence-generated. NPR's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento joins us to discuss the controversy surrounding the use of AI in music.