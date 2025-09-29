What's Next for the Mormon Church After Death of Longtime Leader

It was a hard weekend for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Longtime leader Russell M. Nelson died on Saturday at the age of 101. On Sunday, a deadly attack on a Mormon congregation in Michigan killed at least four people. We look back on Nelson's life and leadership with Patrick Mason, chair of Mormon history at Utah State University.

Then, a new survey of 60 cities from the U.S. Conference of Mayors finds that most mayors want more funding and support from the federal government to deal with violent crime, but they don't want the deployment of the National Guard. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor joins us to discuss.

And, American soybean farmers in the heartland aren't happy about the Trump administration's promise to bail out Argentina's economy. Wailin Wong, co-host of The Indicator from Planet Money, joins us.