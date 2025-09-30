Trump's Plan for Gaza is Not a Done Deal

President Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are urging Hamas to accept a 20-point U.S. peace deal. The plan calls for Hamas to disarm in exchange for an end to the fighting, aid to Palestinians, and the reconstruction of Gaza. Rachel Brandenburg of the Israel Policy Forum shares more.

And, Oracle co-founder and chair Larry Ellison is one of the richest people in the world. WIRED's Jake Lahut says he has been described Trump's "shadow president." Lahut explains who Ellison is and how he is influencing the federal government.

Then, NPR gaming editor James Mastromarino discusses two indie darlings exciting the world of video games this month: the surprise release of "Hollow Knight: Silksong" and "Hades II."