Undercounted: Why Suicide is a Leading Cause of Death in U.S. Jails

Mario Mason died by suicide in the Oklahoma County jail soon after he was convicted of murder in a dispute over a stolen car. His death wasn’t an outlier — data from the Marshall Project found that suicide is a leading cause of death in U.S. jails. Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd reports from Oklahoma City.

And, some U.S. jails are taking measures to reduce suicide risk factors. O’Dowd talks with Jason Knutti, a formerly incarcerated man who experienced thoughts of suicide in jail, and Brown University's Lauren Weinstock, who studies suicide risk for people who have been incarcerated.