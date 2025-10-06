Chicago, Portland Clash with Trump Over National Guard

A federal judge in Oregon issued a second order blocking President Trump from deploying any National Guard troops to Oregon. We get the latest on Trump's plan to send federal forces to various American cities from Reuters' Phil Stewart.

Then, we get the latest on the power struggle between the Trump administration and Chicago as the administration promises to send the National Guard to the city, following a week of clashes between protesters and immigration officials. The Chicago Sun-Times' Violet Miller joins us.

And, the Supreme Court begins its new term on Monday, with a number of major cases testing executive power on its emergency docket. Stephen Vladeck, law professor at the Georgetown University Law Center, tells us what to expect.