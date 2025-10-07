Hostage Family, Palestinian Man Reflect on 2 Years Since Hamas Attack on Israel

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing nearly 1,200 people and taking 251 others hostage. Two of those hostages were Daniel Lifshitz's grandparents. They were kidnapped from their kibbutz. His grandmother was released in 2023, but his grandfather was killed in captivity. Lifshitz shares more, two years after the attack.

In response to the attack, Israeli forces launched a war in Gaza that has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians. We check in with Mohammed Hatem, who lives in Gaza and uses fitness to cope with the violence around him.