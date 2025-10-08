Trump, the National Guard and the Militarization of American Cities

When can a president invoke the Insurrection Act? The Brennan Center for Justice's Elizabeth Goitein explains.

Then, we talk with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona about the government shutdown and why health care is the dividing line between Democrats and Republicans in shutdown negotiations.

And, this year’s Nobel Prize-winning chemists designed porous materials that can pull water from the desert air, capture carbon dioxide from factories, and scoop pollution out of water. President of the American Chemical Society Dorothy Phillips joins us.