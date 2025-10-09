How a Hostage Family and Gaza Aid Worker are Reacting to Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

Avihai Brodutch's wife and three young children were kidnapped by Hamas and taken into Gaza after the Oct. 7 attacks. They were later freed. We get his perspective on the ceasefire plan that Hamas and Israel have agreed to.

Then, some Palestinians have begun celebrating already. Others, however, are more skeptical about whether this agreement will last. We hear from Moureen Kaki, a Palestinian American aid worker from San Antonio, Texas.

And, Medicare is not reimbursing doctors for many telehealth appointments after a COVID-era program lapsed when government funding ran out at the end of last month. San Diego dermatologist Abby Tyagi says she is concerned that some of her patients won't receive the care they need during the shutdown.