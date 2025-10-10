It's Cuffing Season. Why Readers are Hitched to Romance Novels

Here & Now’s resident romance readers Kalyani Saxena and Hafsa Quraishi discuss their love for the genre and all its tropes, from friends-to-lovers to dark, torrid love affairs.

And, Quraishi attended the Romantically Yours Book Convention in Orlando, Florida, to talk with attendees and featured authors about how the genre is growing and what draws readers to it.

Then, as “Grey’s Anatomy” turns 20, Deadline’s Lynette Rice and Here & Now’s Micaela Rodríguez unpack how the longest-running primetime medical drama still captivates audiences.