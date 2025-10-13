The Real Story of Sacagawea

The story of Sacagawea that most of us know is incomplete and not entirely correct.

The Hidatsa tribe and other tribes have a long oral history that tells a different story of her life, including that her name was not pronounced the way many of us were taught, she lived 50 years longer than the history books say and she had more children than the traditional written history tells.

We speak with Christopher Cox, who wrote the article "What if Everything We Know About Sacagawea Is Wrong?" in the New York Times Magazine.