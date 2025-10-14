What's Next for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire?

While a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza resulted in celebrations on both sides, the hard work required to maintain it is now getting underway. Hostage negotiator Gershon Baskin was involved in backchannel discussions over the deal. He explains more.

And, 20 Israeli hostages and nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners were released as part of the ceasefire deal. Palestinian American journalist Rami Khouri joins us to unpack what’s next for the region.

Then, silica dust is causing coal miners in their 30s and 40s to come down with black lung disease. Black lung clinic leader Lisa Emery joins us to discuss how coal miners are protesting a federal delay in enforcing silica dust rules.