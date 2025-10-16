'An Unnecessary Act of Force': ICE Agents Tear-Gas Chicago Neighborhood

Chicago resident and environmental activist Gina Ramirez explains what's happening in the city’s Southeast Side as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents try to take more people into custody.

And, analysis by ProPublica found that immigration agents have detained at least 170 U.S. citizens in recent months, though that’s predicted to be an undercount. ProPublica's Nicole Foy shares more details about the cases.

Then, 16-year-old American Mohammed Ibrahim has been detained in Israel for eight months. His family says he’s developed scabies, and they’re pleading for his release. Ibrahim’s uncle, Zeyad Kadur, details what the family has heard about Ibrahim’s condition in prison.