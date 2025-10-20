Former ICE Director on Why Immigration Raids are Making U.S. Less Safe

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director John Sandweg weighs in on the agency’s policing tactics and surveillance technology being used to conduct mass deportations and monitor those who are protesting the Trump administration's immigration policies.

And, as the government shutdown enters its third week, confusion abounds around national parks like Joshua Tree. Kenji Haroutunian, executive director of Friends of Joshua Tree, explains more about the safety and environmental concerns the park is facing.

Then, President Trump campaigned on a promise to make in vitro fertilization free to all Americans who want to build their families. But that hasn’t happened. Danielle Melfi, CEO of RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, weighs in on a recent White House announcement to lower the cost of IVF.