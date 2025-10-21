Open Enrollment is Coming. How Much Will Your Health Insurance Cost?

Premiums for people who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace are set to jump by thousands of dollars when open enrollment begins in a couple of weeks. Cynthia Cox, vice president at independent health policy organization KFF, joins us.

Then, the Israeli-occupied West Bank has seen an increase in violence against Palestinians by both Israeli settlers and the military in the two years since Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza began. Journalist Dalia Hatuqa talks about how the past couple of years of violence in Gaza have impacted Palestinians living in the West Bank.

And, have you heard of the grue jay? Study author Brian R. Stokes talks about the rare hybrid offspring of a blue jay and green jay, seen for likely the first time in the wild.