North Carolina Republicans Approve Trump-Backed Congressional Maps

North Carolina Republicans on Wednesday approved new congressional maps in an effort to boost their chances of holding onto Congress in next year's midterm elections. It's the latest redistricting battle since President Trump pushed Texas to redraw its maps. Political scientist Chris Cooper explains the implications.

And, a new study by the independent health research organization KFF found that health insurance premiums are up 6% from last year. That’s more than double the inflation rate. Matthew Rae explains the price hike.

Then, parts of the East Wing of the White House are being demolished as construction starts on President Trump’s ballroom. The East Wing has historically been the home of the First Lady's offices. Author Kate Andersen Brower talks about the history of the space.