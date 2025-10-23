Head Start Programs Prepare to Close as Shutdown Continues

The early childhood program Head Start is facing a cutoff of federal funding at the end of the month because of the government shutdown. Some Head Start educators are already working without pay, other programs are preparing to close. We speak with a teacher and her director based in Tallahassee, Florida.

Then, President Trump is putting new sanctions on Russia's oil industry in an effort to pressure Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Georgetown University professor Jill Marie Dougherty joins us.

And, next week an independent United Nations commission will present to the UN General Assembly the findings of a recent investigation that found Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. Israel denies the allegations and refutes the report. We speak with one of the report's authors, Chris Sidoti.