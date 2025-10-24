Stephen King on ‘Hansel and Gretel’ and the Future of His Writing Career

Iconic horror writer Stephen King has reimagined a classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale: “Hansel and Gretel.” A major inspiration behind his iteration of the tale came from illustrations of the story by the late Maurice Sendak, best known for his work on “Where the Wild Things Are.”

King said he’s been writing about brave kids like Hansel and Gretel his entire career, and joins us to talk more about his version of “Hansel and Gretel” and the future of his writing career.