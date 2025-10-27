Millions to Lose SNAP Benefits if Shutdown Continues

If the government shutdown continues into November, 34-year-old Pennsylvania mother of three Sara Stone is one of the tens of millions of Americans set to lose food assistance. She joins us to discuss what it means for her family.

And, some lawmakers are raising concerns about the Trump administration's airstrikes against alleged drug cartel boats off the coast of Venezuela. Retired Gen. Barry McCaffrey weighs in on these military actions.

Then, a redistricting war is going on across the country as Republicans and Democrats try to redraw congressional maps ahead of next year's midterms. California is asking voters to decide through Proposition 50. Maya C. Miller, politics reporter at CalMatters, explains more.