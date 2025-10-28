Hurricane Melissa Hits Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa made landfall early Tuesday afternoon as a Category 5 storm with wind speeds of 185 m.p.h. It is the most powerful storm to ever hit Jamaica. NPR's Eyder Peralta tells us more.

Then, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Mayor Matt Tuerk talks about why he and a bipartisan group of mayors are urging the agriculture secretary to not let the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and other government food assistance programs run out of money during the ongoing government shutdown.

And, on Tuesday, air traffic controllers are missing their first full paycheck because of the government shutdown, but they have to continue working without pay. Capt. Dennis Tajer, with the Allied Pilots Association joins us.