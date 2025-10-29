Sen. Ron Johnson on the Shutdown, Health Care Costs and a Third Term for Trump

Pressure on lawmakers to end the 29-day government shutdown is mounting, and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin joins us to discuss where the shutdown stands and what his party expects from Democrats to reopen the government.

And, Hurricane Melissa left more than 500,000 people in Jamaica without power. David Rose, reporter for The Jamaica Observer, details the latest rescue and recovery efforts.

Then, as climate change reshapes the Blue Ridge Mountains, the iconic brook trout is in decline. Grist and Blue Ridge Public Radio reporter Katie Myers explains whether the native Appalachian trout can survive in a warmer world.