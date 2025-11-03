Trump administration says it will partially pay for SNAP

The Trump administration says it will restart SNAP food benefits for the nearly 42 million Americans that receive them, but that it will pay out only half the amount people normally get. A federal judge ruled that the government must continue funding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits on an emergency basis after the food assistance program ran out of money this weekend. We get the latest from NPR's Jennifer Ludden.

Then, as some Head Start early learning programs close across the country due to the government shutdown, we check in with how the community is coming together to keep doors open for a few hundred low-income children in Florida.

Then, on Monday, International Criminal Court prosecutors at The Hague said they are collecting evidence of alleged mass killings and rapes in Sudan. The New York Times' Declan Walsh joins us.