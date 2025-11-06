After 20 Terms, Rep. Nancy Pelosi Will Not Seek Reelection

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she will not seek reelection after 20 terms. Scott Shafer from KQED in San Francisco details Pelosi’s storied career.

And, Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey weighs in on the news of Pelosi’s retirement and how the record-long government shutdown is impacting his constituents.

Then, the Federal Aviation Administration is cutting flights by 10% at 40 airports across the country starting Friday in an attempt to keep the airspace safe amid shutdown-induced staffing shortages. David Slotnick, contributing aviation editor at The Points Guy, explains what this means.